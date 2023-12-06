IGB Operator Working With Adjacent Tsos Towards Potential Expansion - Executive Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Indications of
the market test for expansion of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria
(IGB) exceeded the expectations, Teodora Georgieva, Executive
Officer of ICGB, the pipeline operator, said in an exclusive
interview with Trend .
"During the summer, we launched the incremental capacity process
to evaluate the market interest in a potential expansion of IGB's
capacity from the current 3 bcm/y to 5 bcm/y. The first stage – the
non-binding phase – is now successfully completed and I must say
that the indications we saw exceeded our expectations. The
interconnector was quick to establish its significance on a
strategic level for the wider region and now we can tell that the
market has picked up on that as well. Currently we're working in
parallel with adjacent TSOs towards the next steps of the process
and the potential expansion of the pipeline's capacity," she
said.
Teodora Georgieva noted that the ICGB has recently launched the
next phase of the incremental capacity process, which includes
preparation of project proposals, followed by a public consultation
and submitting a final project proposal to the relevant national
regulatory authorities.
"The development and implementation of the entire process is
coordinated simultaneously with the adjacent TSOs, of course – if
IGB's capacity gets a boost, their networks will also need to see
development. We're stronger when we grow together – a true example
of Europe's spirit," she added.
The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas
transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas
pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the
Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area
of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km,
the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3
billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. The gas
pipeline enables the transportation of natural gas from new sources
to other countries in the region as well, including Moldova and
Ukraine.
