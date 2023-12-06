               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku Hosting Transport Planning And Traffic Flow Modeling International Conference


12/6/2023 2:19:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Baku is hosting an international conference titled "Transport Planning and Traffic Flow Modeling", Trend reports.

The conference is being attended by representatives of transport ministries, city departments of transport, transport, scientific and research organizations, experts of international consulting organizations, participants of public and non-profit organizations in the field of transport, teachers and students of higher educational institutions.

The geography of participants - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

The conference is being held until December 7.

