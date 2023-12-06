Baku Hosting Transport Planning And Traffic Flow Modeling International Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Baku is hosting
an international conference titled "Transport Planning and Traffic
Flow Modeling", Trend reports.
The conference is being attended by representatives of transport
ministries, city departments of transport, transport, scientific
and research organizations, experts of international consulting
organizations, participants of public and non-profit organizations
in the field of transport, teachers and students of higher
educational institutions.
The geography of participants - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan,
Uzbekistan and Ukraine.
The conference is being held until December 7.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107544719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.