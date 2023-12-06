Death toll in Kenya floods climbs to 160,000

(MENAFN) As of Tuesday, the death toll in Kenya caused by persistent floods triggered by El Niño has risen to 160,000. Additionally, 529,120 individuals from 105,824 households have been displaced, according to government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.



"A concerted push to distribute essential supplies, including food and non-food items, continues by road and through airlifts and airdrops in inaccessible areas in 19 affected counties. Evacuation efforts are also ongoing with Kenya Navy boats and the Kenya Coast Guard Service," Mwaura declared.



In reaction to the intensifying crisis, the government has been compelled to set up nine more camps in Tana River County, Migori, Homa Bay, and Voi to provide shelter for the displaced population struggling in the aftermath of the floods.



The persistent rains in Kenya have brought forth a series of challenges, leading to extensive flooding, landslides, and mudslides causing widespread devastation throughout the nation.



"The impact on infrastructure is significant, with numerous roads rendered impassable, disrupting transportation of people and relief efforts," Mwaura further stated.



A total of 36 schools have been submerged among the damaged facilities.



Kenya is not the only country grappling with the devastating consequences of El Niño. Nearby nations, Somalia and Ethiopia, are also experiencing torrential downpours.



The unyielding rains have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives, extensive displacement, and the destruction of crucial infrastructure in all three nations.

MENAFN06122023000045015839ID1107544387