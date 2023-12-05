Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) Montreal Office Establishment

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lithium Universe Holdings Ltd, has established an office in Montreal, Canada. The office address is as follows:

500 Place d'Armes, Suite 1800,

Montreal, Quebec H2Y 2W2, Canada.

The Quebec office will enable Lithium Universe to strategically grow its presence in Quebec as it aims in becoming a major lithium company in the emerging lithium district. Additionally, the office will enable the Company to streamline its operations with key stakeholders in the region - such as its engineering partners (HATCH and Primero Group), as it continues to develop its Quebec Processing-Hub Strategy.

The Company's decision to establish a permanent presence in Quebec comes after the recent appointment of Ms Victoria Vargas as Director of Lithium Universe Holdings Ltd.

Ms Victoria Vargas will be based out of the Company's Quebec office, where she will be responsible for strengthening the Company's exposure to international capital markets and also facilitating corporate development opportunities.

Alex Hanly Chief Executive Officer Lithium Universe Limited Tel: +61 448 418 725 Email: ... Iggy Tan Chairman Lithium Universe Limited Email: ...