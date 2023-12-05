               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ellis Martin Report: Oroco Resource Corp.'S (CVE:OCO) Adam Smith Discusses The Energy Transition And Copper At London's Mines And Money-Resourcing Tomorrow Conference


12/5/2023 11:29:16 PM

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Adam Smith, co-founder and VP of Corporate Development for Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) (OTCMKTS:ORRCF) at the Mines and Money/Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London, England. Mr. Smith provides a complete market analysis of trends in #copper commodity and the equities.
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
