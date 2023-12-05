In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Adam Smith, co-founder and VP of Corporate Development for Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) (OTCMKTS:ORRCF) at the Mines and Money/Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London, England. Mr. Smith provides a complete market analysis of trends in #copper commodity and the equities. To Listen to the Interview, please visit: -p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

