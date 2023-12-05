Biomednewsbreaks Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Releases Updated Report On Litigation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , makers of the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity, is reporting on its newly filed lawsuit against Capybara Research.

According to the update, the company filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Capybara Research on Dec. 4, 2023. In addition, the company is reporting that after weeks of investigatory work by counsel along with third-party assistance and cooperation, the person responsible for the malicious article has been identified. The company is now taking steps necessary to add that individual to the lawsuit. In addition, Safety Shot has added the social media news outlet Benzinga to the lawsuit for republishing, and continuing to republish, the Capybara report and other false reports that harm the company's retail investment community. Earlier this month, Safety Shot announced that it had retained Mark R. Basile and his securities and RICO litigation firm, the Basile Law Firm PC, to assist in investigating and prosecuting all claims in defense of the company and its retail investors. The new counsel is reviewing all prior fundings in order to determine whether they were done appropriately or if Safety Shot rights have been violated.“We are committed to legally pursue all short and distort campaigns against the company as well as all media outlets that irresponsibly reported the false, misleading and defaming Capybara Report,” said Safety Shot CEO Brian S. John in the press release.

To view the full press release, visit



About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot will be available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SHOT are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN