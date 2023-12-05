Ukrnafta Launches New High-Yield Well In Western Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) PJSC Ukrnafta drilled a new oil well in western Ukraine, with an initial flow rate of 25-30 tonnes per day.

“The purpose of the new directional well that Ukrnafta launches in the west of Ukraine is to explore reserves in the Stryi deposits. The works were carried out in a short time: the shaft with a total length of 1,244

m was drilled in just 32

days,” the company's press service reported on its website .

It is noted that during the construction of the facility, specialists discovered the target horizon, and geophysical surveys found its prospects for oil production. The promising formations in the section of this well lie in the depth intervals of 886-1,122

m, their total oil-saturated thickness is more than 120

m, the company said.

Ukrnafta has perforated the deposits in the interval of 1,085-1,122

m. The development process is underway. The initial daily oil flow rate is 25-30 tonnes.

As reported, Ukrnafta increased its daily debit by 60,000 cubic meters of natural gas due to the repair of a gas well in eastern Ukraine.