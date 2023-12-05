Enemy Shahed Drones Targeted Mainly By Mobile Fire Teams Ihnat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The mobile fire teams of Ukraine's Air Force and Defense Forces have proven to be effective and are mainly focusing on the destruction of the Shahed-type loitering munitions used by Russia in large quantities against Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our work is now mainly focused on mobile fire teams. We understand why the top military command is doing this, what are the stocks of guided missiles that we receive every time from our partners for the Western-made systems. Hence, intercepting the unmanned combat aerial vehicles that attack [Ukraine's territory] in dozens every night is entrusted to mobile fire teams, which have been established across the Defense Forces,” Ihnat told.

In his words, developing the capability of mobile fire teams is a priority.

Ihnat mentioned that mobile fire teams are effective and have combat experience, which allows Ukraine to show the current results in its fight against enemy suicide drones.

A reminder that, on the night of December 5, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 17 Shahed-type loitering munitions and six S-300 guided missiles. Ten enemy drones were intercepted across different regions of Ukraine.

Photo: Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine