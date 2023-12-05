Putin Visits UAE, Saudi Arabia In One Day Today: Kremlin

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Dec 6 (NNN-TASS) – Russian President, Vladimir Putin, will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia today, the Kremlin said.

The Russian president would pay a working visit to both countries in one day, Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

He will visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral relations and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with their leaders.– NNN-TASS

