Putin Visits UAE, Saudi Arabia In One Day Today: Kremlin

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (NNN-TASS) – Russian President, Vladimir Putin, will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia today, the Kremlin said.
The Russian president would pay a working visit to both countries in one day, Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.
He will visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral relations and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with their leaders.– NNN-TASS
