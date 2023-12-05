Rising prices, secular trends drive surge in direct cremations in UK

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted in the United Kingdom reveals a shifting attitude toward traditional funerals, with less than half of Britons expressing a desire for conventional ceremonies. The driving factors behind this change include the escalating costs associated with funerals and a broader societal trend toward secularism. As a result, an alternative option gaining prominence is direct cremation, colloquially known as the "take-away funeral."



Direct cremation is a cost-effective and straightforward process that excludes the presence of relatives. This approach gained popularity during the quarantine period and has continued to be a preferred choice, now accounting for approximately one in every five deaths in the UK. The cost-effectiveness of direct cremation is achieved by utilizing remote crematoriums, often scheduled early in the morning before traditional ceremonies with mourners and wreaths commence.



The affordability of direct cremation is underscored by its accessible pricing structure. Online searches reveal that the cheapest direct cremation service is priced at £895, with an additional USD114.99 for the return of remains in an oak-veneered box. There is also an extra charge of USD315.91 for cases where the deceased weighed more than 196 pounds. In contrast, a burial typically averages around USD6065.42, and a traditional cremation costs approximately USD4675.43.



Theos Research Centre's findings indicate that one in 10 participants cited financial considerations as a reason for eschewing traditional funerals. Among those opting against traditional services, 67 percent expressed the belief that the money spent on funerals could be better utilized elsewhere. This growing preference for direct cremations reflects a broader societal shift in attitudes toward end-of-life ceremonies, emphasizing cost efficiency and a departure from traditional norms.

MENAFN05122023000045015682ID1107537658