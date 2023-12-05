Russians Shell Ochakiv At Night, Causing Destructions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Ochakiv at night, damaging a private house.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Tonight, December 5, at 1:07 am, a private house was damaged as a result of enemy shelling of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community. Preliminary, there were no casualties," Kim said.
According to him, yesterday, on December 4, at 9:00 a.m., the enemy fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community.
In addition, at about 12:30 p.m., a rocket attack was recorded on the open territory of the Bereznehuvate community. There were no casualties.
Kim reminded that at night from December 4 to 5, the Air Defense Forces destroyed two enemy Shahed-131/136 UAVs in the Mykolaiv region.
As reported, Ukraine's air defense destroyed ten enemy Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones at night on Tuesday, December 5.
