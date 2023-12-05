Iran, Cuba seek to strengthen agricultural cooperation

(MENAFN) On Sunday evening in Tehran, Iranian Agriculture Minister Mohammad-Ali Nikbakht and his Cuban counterpart Ydael Jesus Pérez Brito convened to explore avenues for expanding agricultural cooperation between their respective countries, as reported by the portal of Iran’s Agriculture Ministry.



During the meeting, the two sides reached initial agreements aimed at enhancing collaboration in various agricultural fields.



Nikbakht, in his address to the gathering, emphasized the imperative for stronger agricultural cooperation between Iran and Cuba, highlighting the potential mutual benefits for both nations.



Underscoring Iran's considerable achievements in the agricultural sector, the minister expressed the country's willingness to share these experiences with friendly nations.



Nikbakht highlighted that Iran domestically produces a significant portion of its agricultural needs, emphasizing strengths in shrimp and fish farming, as well as the production of horticultural products.



Turning to the Cuban minister, Nikbakht's counterpart acknowledged the political and revolutionary commonalities shared by the two countries, seeing them as a foundation for increased cooperation, particularly in the agricultural sector.



He welcomed the prospect of leveraging Iran's agricultural experiences and voiced support for the presence of Iranian investors in Cuba.

