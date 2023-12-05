EU district warns about ‘highly pathogenic’ bird flu eruption

(MENAFN) Multiple European nations are grappling with a significant outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, specifically the H5N1 strain, as reports indicate the virus has struck poultry farms in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and France. The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) confirmed the outbreak in Belgium's northwestern region, revealing that at least 95 birds succumbed to the infection, leading to the culling of the entire flock of 20,100 birds in the city of Diksmuide.



This follows reports from German authorities who, on Friday, disclosed the slaughter of 11,500 turkeys after the detection of the highly contagious virus on a farm in the eastern state of Brandenburg. In the Netherlands, outbreaks were identified at a laying hen farm, prompting the culling of approximately 110,000 chickens, and at a petting zoo, where 90 birds posing a risk of spreading the virus were euthanized.



The French Ministry of Agriculture also reported a recent outbreak at a turkey farm in northwest France, leading to an increase in the national alert level for bird flu from 'negligible' to 'moderate.' The latest wave of outbreaks in Europe follows detections in Italy, Croatia, and Hungary, marking a concerning trend for the region.



The H5N1 avian influenza has been responsible for the culling of hundreds of millions of birds worldwide in recent years. With outbreaks typically occurring in the autumn and winter, the ongoing season has already witnessed the virus spreading across multiple European countries.



Aside from the severe economic repercussions on the farming industry, influenza epidemics in animals also pose a low but potential risk to public health, as some variants of the virus have demonstrated the capability to transmit to humans. As authorities intensify efforts to contain and manage the outbreaks, concerns persist about the impact on both agriculture and public health in the affected regions.



MENAFN05122023000045015687ID1107536531