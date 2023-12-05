The BIBF Celebrates Graduation of 76 Students from Bangor University’s Undergraduate Programmes

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, 4 December: In collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) proudly marked the graduation of 76 accomplished students from its international bachelor's programmes, awarded by Bangor University of Wales. This significant event coincided with the 20th anniversary of the enduring collaboration between BIBF and Bangor University.

The graduation ceremony was held in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the Board of Directors of BIBF, and her Excellency Dr. Diana Abdulkareem Al Jahrami, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council, Professor Andrew Edwards Pro Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University, and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Ghani Al Shaikh, CEO of the BIBF. The ceremony was attended by faculty members, executive management, representatives from banking and financial institutions, and the proud parents and families of the graduates.

The ceremony also provided on-stage job offers and internship opportunities for the graduates, provided by the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Bank ABC, and SICO Bank. Furthermore, Bangor University presented master’s degree scholarships on stage, marking a historic moment for the institute.

In addition, excellence awards were presented to the graduates by representatives of prominent financial institutions in the Kingdom, including the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), Kuwait Finance House (KFH-Bahrain), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Ahli United Bank (AUB Bahrain), Bank ABC, Arab Bank, and The Benefit Company.

A highlight of the event was the acknowledgment of His Excellency Mr. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the BIBF, by Bangor University.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, CEO of BIBF, congratulated the graduates for their academic achievements and encouraged them to excel in their future careers, emphasizing the Institute's commitment to contributing to the economic goals of the Kingdom of Bahrain through high-level international academic programmes. Dr. Al-Shaikh also emphasised: “The remarkable statistic from the graduate destination survey, showcasing an 85% employment rate within one year of graduation, is a testament to the BIBF's dedication to producing graduates who are not only academically adept but also industry-ready. It is truly gratifying to witness that most graduates have already secured employment immediately after completing their studies, which reflects the BIBF’s commitment to providing quality education; ultimately contributing to the economic prosperity of the Kingdom of Bahrain."

Professor Andrew Edwards, Vice President of Bangor University, expressed pride in the enduring relationship between Bangor University and BIBF, spanning over two decades, providing the banking and financial sector with qualified professionals prepared for the industry's demands.

The ceremony also featured a speech by Mr. Adnan Al-Ameer, representing the alumni community, and Ms. Jenan Al-Khabbaz, representing the graduates. Certificates were handed over by Professor Andrew Edwards and Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh.

The graduates and their parents expressed overwhelming joy at the announcement of scholarships and job opportunities, showcasing the alignment between educational outcomes and industry needs.

Bangor University, a venerable institution in the United Kingdom, offers accredited bachelor's programmes in banking and finance, accounting and finance, and finance. Notably, it holds the top position in the UK for banking research, according to the latest RePEc database classification.





