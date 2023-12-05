12,000 People In Afghanistan Afflicted With AIDS

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan, currently, approximately 12,000 people in the country are afflicted with the“HIV” disease.

On Monday, the Ministry stated during a session in observance of World AIDS Day that, based on World Health Organization statistics, 1.0 per cent of the population in Afghanistan is affected by HIV/AIDS.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Public Health in commemoration of this day, it was mentioned that by the end of 2022, the number of AIDS cases in Afghanistan had reached 12,000.

After being registered, the Ministry of Health has clarified that 3,492 individuals have been addressed through the Ministry of Health's Infectious Control Program.

This comes as this year, on World AIDS Day, the interim government's Ministry of Public Health marked the occasion with the slogan“For better health, get tested for HIV.”

AIDS is transmitted through sexual intercourse, shared needles, and contaminated blood-related equipment from an infected person to others. Since 1998, it has been commemorated yearly on December 1st as World AIDS Day for awareness and combating this significant disease.

It should be noted that AIDS, also known as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, is caused by a virus that is transmitted to a person's body. Its symptoms can be distinguished in three stages.

The affected individual may experience severe or superficial infections in the initial stage. The disease generally leads to weakness and severe inflammation in the subsequent two stages.

AIDS is not only a severe challenge in Afghanistan but also globally, posing a threat to thousands of lives annually.

