Prime Minister Meets With Jordanian Entrepreneurs In Dubai, Underlines Keenness On Supporting Smes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Sunday met with a group of Jordanian entrepreneurs in Dubai, representing Jordanian companies specialising in sustainability and environmental protection, who were attending the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28).

During the meeting, which was also attended by Environment Minister Muawieh Radaideh, the Premier expressed the government's commitment to supporting SMEs and emphasised the importance of finding solutions to the environmental challenges facing Jordan and the region, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

"Despite Jordan's limited natural and financial resources, it has a creative human capital," Khasawneh said, reaffirming the government's commitment to fostering innovation and creativity.

He also highlighted the creative solutions presented by these companies in the areas of smart agriculture, clean energy, water management, carbon markets and integrated waste management.

Recognising the financial obstacles faced by these companies, Khasawneh acknowledged their efforts to seek support from neighbouring countries for expansion and expressed his encouragement for such initiatives.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to support start-ups, noting that legislative frameworks, licences and financial mechanisms have been developed to support start-ups and SMEs, according to Petra.

Khasawneh said that discussions are taking place with partners, including the UAE, to establish financial channels to support business growth.

He also said that supporting green growth and sustainable resources is among the major components of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Citing Jordan's environment protection achievements, he said that 18.6 per cent of all vehicles in Jordan are hybrid or electric, outperforming various European countries with strict environmental regulations.

He added that 27 per cent of the electricity mix comes from clean energy sources and is expected to reach 31 per cent, a "commendable percentage compared with other nations".