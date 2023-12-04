UK Intel Confirms Russia's Total Combatant Casualties In Ukraine At About 300,000

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom has confirmed that Russian troops had likely suffered around 300,000 total combatant casualties since the full-scale invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the analysts, between 24 February 2022 and November 2023, official Russian MoD forces likely suffered between 180,000 and 240,000 personnel wounded and approximately 50,000 killed. The Wagner Group mercenaries likely suffered approximately 40,000 wounded and 20,000 killed.

Therefore, overall, the Russian side has likely suffered around 220,000-280,000 wounded and approximately 70,000 killed. This gives an estimated range of between 290,000 and 350,000 total Russian combatant casualties.

The median of the estimate range is 320,000 total Russian combatant casualties.

“Even amongst Russian officials there is likely a low level of understanding about total casualty figures because of a long-established culture of dishonest reporting within the military,” the UK intelligence concluded.

A reminder that, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, between February 24, 2022 and December 4, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 332,810 troops.