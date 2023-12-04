Fires Break Out As Russians Attack Kharkiv Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several fires have broken out across the Kharkiv region following Russian drone attacks on civil infrastructure.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupiers are launching Shahed drone attacks. Targeting the Izium and Chuhuiv districts. Some civil infrastructure objects were hit. Several fires broke out. No casualties have been reported so far,” Syniehubov wrote.

In his words, emergency services are working at the scene.

A reminder that air raid sirens triggered across the Kharkiv region at 08:35 p.m., December 4, 2023.

