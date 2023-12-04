Fires Break Out As Russians Attack Kharkiv Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several fires have broken out across the Kharkiv region following Russian drone attacks on civil infrastructure.
The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The occupiers are launching Shahed drone attacks. Targeting the Izium and Chuhuiv districts. Some civil infrastructure objects were hit. Several fires broke out. No casualties have been reported so far,” Syniehubov wrote.
In his words, emergency services are working at the scene.
A reminder that air raid sirens triggered across the Kharkiv region at 08:35 p.m., December 4, 2023.
Photo: illustrative
MENAFN04122023000193011044ID1107534774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.