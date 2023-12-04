LG Makes Strong Pitch For NEP Adoption In J & K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Union Territory Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Monday that National Education Policy (NEP) has provided immense possibilities to elevate the learning, create a conducive environment for critical thinking, creativity, individuality and inquisitiveness to flourish so that the young children can learn new things.
“School is the cradle of future leaders and centre of creativity, character building and a fundamental medium to strengthen the value system in our society. Today, the real challenge before our education system is to promote learning beyond the classroom and impart life skills,” the LG said.
He was addressing a gathering of students, teachers and management on the silver jubilee celebrations of Delhi Public School, Jammu here on Monday.
Sinha said the reputed educational institution, under the care and tutelage of Maharaja Hari Singh Social & Education Foundation Trust and Rajput Charitable Trust, has made immense contributions in shaping the future of young talents and social transformation.
He also highlighted the transformation taking place in the education sector and emphasized the need to reinvent the concepts of classroom learning. Sinha called upon the teaching community and the educational institutions to adopt best practices aligned with the National Education Policy to bridge the learning gaps. Read Also Ops Against Terror Ecosystem In J&K Will Intensify: LG LG Launches New Portal Of DIPR
“National Education Policy has provided the immense possibilities to elevate the learning and create a conducive environment for critical thinking, creativity, individuality and inquisitiveness to flourish so that our young children can learn new things,” he added.
At silver jubilee celebrations, the LG encouraged the students to follow their passion and believe in their abilities and potential.
“Never stop chasing your dreams, is my message to our youth. Discover what you really love doing, strive continuously to achieve new goals, reflect on your greatest passion and never ever stop believing in yourself,” he said.
Ajatshatru Singh, former Minister and President, Rajput Charitable Trust, J&K extended his gratitude to the LG for his encouraging presence and inspiring thoughts, affirming the faculty and students. Sinha also inaugurated Roshni lab dedicated to empowerment of visually impaired students.
He also felicitated the winners of the NHPC painting competition and the girls belonging to rural areas who successfully completed basic course on computer education under the 'Vriddhi' project.
