Certain Food, Household Equipment, Health Costs Down, Inflation At 0.1% Across Georgia In November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prices of certain food products and non-alcoholic beverages,
furnishings, household equipment and maintenance, as well as
healthcare decreased month-on-month across Georgia in November, the
National Statistics Office said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Specifically, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages
decreased by 0.5 percent, with numbers for the specific products as
follows:
Vegetables: -3.7 percent Fruit and grapes: -2 percent Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery: -1.5
percent Fish: -0.8 percent Bread and cereals: -0.8 percent
At the same time, prices increased for:
Coffee, tea and cocoa: 0.6 percent Milk, cheese and eggs: 0.5 percent Mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices: 0.5
percent Meat: 0.4 percent
The Office said prices for furnishings, household equipment and
maintenance decreased by 1.7 percent, with the specific breakdown
as follows:
Furniture and furnishings, carpets and other floor coverings:
-3.2 percent Household appliances: -2.8 percent Glassware, tableware and household utensils: -1.2 percent Goods and services for routine household maintenance: -1.1
percent
Healthcare-related costs also decreased month-on-month by 0.8
percent, the body noted. Within the group, prices were reduced by
1.5 percent for medical products, appliances and equipment.
On the other hand, expenses increased by 0.9 percent in housing,
water, electricity, gas and other fuels, as well as accommodation
maintenance and repair (2.8 percent) and housing rent (one
percent).
Overall, the consumer price index in November decreased by 0.2
percent compared to the previous month, while the annual inflation
rate amounted to 0.1 percent.
The annual inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes
for miscellaneous goods and services (+9.8 percent), transport
(+2.5 percent), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+5.1 percent),
housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+3.4 percent) and
food and non-alcoholic beverages (-3.1 percent).
