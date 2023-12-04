Regions Of Uzbekistan & Kyrgyzstan Intend To Develop Cooperation In Tourism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Regions of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan intend to develop
cooperation in tourism, Azernews reports, citing
24 News Agency.
According to its data, specialists of tourism departments of
Fergana, Andijan and Namangan regions made working trips to Osh,
Jalal-Abad and Arslanbob.
The issues of strengthening regional cooperation in the tourism
sphere, in particular, the possibility of implementation of joint
projects, increasing the flow of mutual tourists were considered
during the talks. The sides voiced the proposals on infrastructure
development in the spheres of culture, history, trade, crafts and
sports.
MENAFN04122023000195011045ID1107533804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.