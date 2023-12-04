-->


Regions Of Uzbekistan & Kyrgyzstan Intend To Develop Cooperation In Tourism


12/4/2023 3:14:06 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Regions of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan intend to develop cooperation in tourism, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

According to its data, specialists of tourism departments of Fergana, Andijan and Namangan regions made working trips to Osh, Jalal-Abad and Arslanbob.

The issues of strengthening regional cooperation in the tourism sphere, in particular, the possibility of implementation of joint projects, increasing the flow of mutual tourists were considered during the talks. The sides voiced the proposals on infrastructure development in the spheres of culture, history, trade, crafts and sports.

