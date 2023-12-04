Lula Says Brazil Will Join OPEC+

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Dubai –“Brazil will not join OPEC, Brazil will join OPEC+,” Lula said in a meeting with civil society members on Saturday (2) at the UN climate talks COP28 in Dubai. He compared the Brazilian participation in the world's biggest oil cartel to its participation in the Group of Seven for the world's major industrialized countries.

“It's like me participating in G7. I've been part of G7 since I won the presidency. In fact, I'm the only president that has participated in all G7 meetings. I go there, I listen, and I only talk after they take a decision, and then I leave. I don't interfere,” he explained.

Lula believes it's important to participate in OPEC+“because we need to convince the oil-producing countries that they need to prepare to reduce fossil fuels” and invest in the energy transition, with renewable energy production.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, of the African Union, in bilateral meeting with Lula

“And preparing means taking advantage of the money they make from oil and making investments, so that a large continent like Latin America can produce the renewable fuels they need, particularly with green hydrogen,” said the president.

“If an alternative is not created, we won't be able to say that we will end fossil fuels,” he said.

Lula spoke again of Brazil at the leading edge of the energy transition and green power.“This country will be unstoppable in these energy transition talks,” he said. He said that 90% of the energy used in Brazil is renewable.“What country has that? What country has 27% of ethanol in its gasoline, reaching up to 30-100%? What country has a biodiesel policy like ours? Ending up some fossil fuels is a desire but a struggle, too. First to overcome the technological obstacles, then to have enough income,” he said.

He pointed out that the growth acceleration plan, known as PAC, will have a package of nearly BRL 160 billion (USD 33 billion) to strengthen the renewable energy industry.“That's why I'm joined here by [Brazil's finance minister Fernando] Haddad and [Lula's chief of staff] Rui Costa, to talk to those who have the money to invest in renewable energy. If you want to gain, then help us produce renewable fuel. Help us invest in wind power, help us invest in solar power, make green fuel, plant sugarcane to produce ethanol. So, that the alternative does exist,” he said.

Presidents of Cuba, the UAE, and Brazil

Last Friday, Petrobras president Jean Paul Prates told Bloomberg that the oil explorer is considering opening a Gulf unit to strengthen OPEC+ ties.

Lula participated in bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron. Then, at a press conference, the French president said he opposes the European Union-Mercosur trade agreement, as its is an old agreement. In response, the Brazilian president said each country has the right to have a position.

“I believe he has the right to oppose the agreement... France has always been the hardest country to make an agreement with because France is very protectionist. This isn't the position of the EU, which thinks otherwise,” he responded. Next week the Mercosur Summit takes place in Rio de Janeiro.

In the bilateral meeting, Macron accepted the invitation to visit Brazil, which was scheduled to March 27, 2024. They held talks on the EU-Mercosur agreement and strengthening Brazil-France ties in defense, culture and climate.

Event on Forests featured Lula, Silva, and Al Jaber

Lula also participated in the Event on Forests: Protecting Nature for the Climate, Lives and Subsistence that feature Brazil's environment and climate change minister Marina Silva and COP president Sultan Al Jaber.

Another bilateral meeting was with African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, who said all Africans celebrated the victory of Lula as a comeback of Brazil-Africa relations and invited Brazil's president to the meeting of the African Union on February 17 and 18 next year. Lula said yes.

Chadian former foreign minister Mahamat and Lula talked about the shared cultural identity between Brazil and Africa and agreed about the urgent need to reform global governance institutions.

Lula also participated in the G77+China summit and a bilateral meeting with Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel, as well as a dinner party in celebration of the United Arab Emirates National Day a the Jubilee Park in the Expo City.

Brazil's president will travel on Sunday to Berlin, Germany, on an official visit.

