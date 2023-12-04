Steering Committee To Assess National Trade Facilitation Action Plan 2020-23

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 4 (KNN) The Steering Committee jointly chaired by Secretary, Department of Revenue and Secretary, Department of Commerce will be convened later this week to review National Trade Facilitation Action Plan 2020-23.

To ease trade related processes, a national level mechanism was created through 'Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA)' under World Trade Organization (WTO) in each member country including India.



Besides implementation of the TFA,

the ongoing mandate of the Steering Committee includes identification of the agencies/departments involved in the implementation of trade facilitation measures; conducting gap analysis and assessment of compliance of the agencies involved in trade facilitation and identifying changes required - including regulatory, procedural, and infrastructural for trade facilitation.



The Steering Committee consists of public and private partners involved in the compliance of TFA and other critical aspects of trade facilitation in the country.

Besides representation from Ministries and departments such as Finance, Commerce, Indian Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ports & Shipping all national trade and industry bodies CII, FIEO, FISME, ASSOCHAM, IPAI, FICCI, EICIINDIA are member of the Committee.



