Microsoft Booth Showcases Innovations At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Featuring the latest data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations to ensure sustainability, build climate resilience and protect nature, Microsoft Monday opened its booth at Expo 2023 Doha.

Expo 2023 Doha secretary general Mohamed Ali al-Khoury inaugurated the booth in the presence of US embassy's commercial officer Harold“Lee” Brayman and Srinivasa Murthy, Commercial Specialist representing the Foreign Commercial Service.

Al-Khoury said the agricultural and horticultural sectors are currently experiencing tremendous technological transformation.“Technology plays a crucial role in establishing sustainable systems that will assist us in addressing the most pressing environmental challenges. We are proud to collaborate with the world's leading technical company to introduce the world to technology-powered agriculture,” he explained.

Microsoft Qatar general manager Lana Khalaf emphasised Microsoft's commitment to advancing climate change initiatives in line with Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy. She stressed the need for a balance between economic growth, social development, and environmental preservation. She underscored Microsoft's efforts to continue to innovate with organizations in Qatar, offering learnings, resources, and technology – including the power of data and AI – to help them make data-driven decisions to set and achieve their own climate goals while driving business growth and innovation.

“Microsoft believes, as the Government of Qatar does, that economic prosperity and environmental awareness go hand in hand. That's why in 2020, we began a process to transform our company's work on sustainability. This is achieved by reducing our own environmental footprint and by accelerating research, helping our customers build sustainable solutions and advocating for policies that benefit the environment,” she said.

Located inside the Innovation Centre, Microsoft booth at Expo 2023 Doha features an impressive lineup of solutions such as Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, the Emissions Impact Dashboards for Azure and M365, and Microsoft Sustainability Manager, in addition to a range of solutions by Microsoft partners including QMIC, Siemens, Techvista, Alight, Click2cloud, Bravent, TCS, and Accenture/Agerpoint.

From renewable energy and vertical farming to carbon capture and climate monitoring, each of these solutions has been designed to help organisations cut energy and water consumption, reduce physical footprints and design sustainable products themselves.

The solutions also demonstrate the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in unlocking tremendous opportunities for sustainability. Microsoft has recently shared Accelerating Sustainability with AI: A Playbook, highlighting AI's three game-changing capabilities to overcome bottlenecks and accelerate progress in climate action, which are AI's ability to measure, predict, and optimise complex systems, Accelerate the development of sustainability solutions and empower the sustainability workforce with solutions such as Microsoft Copilot.

