Azerbaijan And Its Neighbors Make Significant Progress In Middle Corridor Development - Emerging Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Kazakhstan, along with other countries, have made
significant progress in harmonizing their vision for the
development of the Middle Corridor, an article published by
Emerging Europe, a London-based think tank said, Trend reports.
The analysis says that with the right policies, the Middle
Corridor, which connects markets in China and Europe via Central
Asia and the Caucasus, could boost regional trade and increase
connectivity among countries along the route.
Citing a World Bank report, the article said that with the right
investments, the Middle Corridor could triple trade volumes and
halve travel time along the route by 2030. This will benefit local
and regional economies and wider communities by creating employment
opportunities, stimulating demand for supporting industries, and
attracting business.
The article also said that a roadmap was signed between
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Türkye in November 2022,
listing priority investments and actions needed to improve
operations along the Middle Corridor. In June 2023, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Kazakhstan also agreed to establish a joint logistics
operator for the route.
The Middle Corridor links cargo rail freight networks of China
and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye,
and Eastern Europe.
The multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links
the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway
systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye,
Ukraine, and Poland.
