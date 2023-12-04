Three-Day Mourning For Victims Of Shelling Announced In Novohrodivka Community Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A three-day mourning period has been announced in the Novohrodivka community in the Donetsk region for the victims of a rocket attack during the night of November 29-30.
Oleksandr Shevchenko, the head of the Novohrodivka city military administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"A three-day mourning period has been announced in the Novohrodivka community for the residents killed in the shelling... The mourning will last from Monday, December 4, to Wednesday, December 6," the head of the City Military Administration said.
He expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.
As reported, at night on November 30, Russian troops shelled a three-story building in Novohrodivka. The bodies of two people were recovered from the rubble.
In the morning on December 4, the body of an 8-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble. The child's parents are likely still under the rubble.
