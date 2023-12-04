Princess Basma Underscores Significance Of Scouts And Guides Movement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- Princess Basma bint Talal, President of the Jordanian Association of Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, underscored the crucial role of the Jordanian Scouts and Guides movement in fostering volunteerism, community service, and solidarity in the Kingdom.Chairing the meeting of the association's general body and executive committee, Princess Basma commended the movement for setting a national example in promoting human values and principles of solidarity and respect.She highlighted the movement's efforts to address various issues and promote environmentally friendly behaviors, particularly in schools, universities, and youth centers.Princess Basma called for increased cooperation among national institutions to support the Jordanian Scout Movement, expand its membership, and enhance its role in serving the community.Minister of Youth, Muhammad Nabulsi, underlined the ministry's commitment to collaborating with the association, supporting the Jordanian Scouting and Guiding Movement, stressing the importance of directing youth toward purposeful volunteer work and fostering a positive environment for volunteering.Secretary General of the Scouts and Guides Association, Mazen Hamoud, presented the association's achievements and outlined its future aspirations. He discussed the implementation of volunteer work, awareness activities, and the development of national policies in alignment with global scouting standards.The association, he noted, is currently preparing a national strategy for Jordanian scouting and guiding work for the next five years. The strategy aims to fulfill the aspirations of the Jordanian Scout Movement, enhance internal regulations, attract more members, and increase participation in Arab and international scouting activities.