Azerbaijan Completes Overhaul Of President Heydar Aliyev Tanker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The repair of the
tanker "President Heydar Aliyev" has been completed, Trend reports, referring
to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO).
According to ASCO, the tanker's main and auxiliary engines,
blade shaft were adjusted and some electrical equipment was
replaced at the Zykh Shipbuilding and Shiprepair plant. At the same
time, work was carried out to install pipes on the deck and in the
engine room.
A new type of satellite communication terminal "Inmarsat-C
Sailor 6110 SSAS/LRIT", 1 LAQ speedometer in the field of
communication and electronic and radio navigation were installed on
the tanker, and the command and broadcasting installation was
overhauled.
Besides, the crew rooms were repaired, three-layer painting of
underwater and surface parts of the tanker, head deck and
superstructure was performed.
The tanker, with a length of 149.9 meters and a width of 17.3
meters, has a carrying capacity of 13 thousand tons.
