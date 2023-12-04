-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Completes Overhaul Of President Heydar Aliyev Tanker


12/4/2023 7:29:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The repair of the tanker "President Heydar Aliyev" has been completed, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO).

According to ASCO, the tanker's main and auxiliary engines, blade shaft were adjusted and some electrical equipment was replaced at the Zykh Shipbuilding and Shiprepair plant. At the same time, work was carried out to install pipes on the deck and in the engine room.

A new type of satellite communication terminal "Inmarsat-C Sailor 6110 SSAS/LRIT", 1 LAQ speedometer in the field of communication and electronic and radio navigation were installed on the tanker, and the command and broadcasting installation was overhauled.

Besides, the crew rooms were repaired, three-layer painting of underwater and surface parts of the tanker, head deck and superstructure was performed.

The tanker, with a length of 149.9 meters and a width of 17.3 meters, has a carrying capacity of 13 thousand tons.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107531671

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search