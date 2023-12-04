Kuwait's Tamkeen Conf.: Supporting Palestinian Women Necessity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Sarah Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- A number of participants in the 45th conference of the International Women's Empowerment and Capacity Building Organization (IWECBO), also known as (Tamkeen), stressed the importance of supporting Palestinian women, saying that it was a "necessity" during the current Israeli military onslaught on Gaza and Palestinians.

The conference began Monday under the auspices of Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Firas Al-Sabah and will last until December sixth.

The event highlights women's key role in different domains such as financing, politics, and media, said Ebtisam A-Qaoud, head of the IWECBO, during the conference.

She added that the conference was eager to communicate with all organizations on the vitality of supporting women's empowerment through adopting new laws and legislations.

She said that it was important to protect the Palestinian women who were facing all forms of violence and abuse by the Israeli occupation forces.

IWECBO is supporting Palestinian women for their heroic role to defend their homeland, she affirmed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Salwa Al-Jassar -- the organization's board member and head of conference scientific committee -- indicated that the conference's sessions focused on women's economic, social, political empowerment as well as boosting women's leadership roles.

The events include workshops that centered on the empowerment of women, she revealed.

On the current Middle East violence, she mentioned the hardships of what the Palestinian women were going through, and the necessity of supporting them. Al-Jassar took the chance and asked for a moment of silence in solidarity with Palestine.

On her part, the Qatari Shura Council Sheikha Al-Jufairi stated the historical ties between the neighboring and friendly countries was the element that demonstrated joint vision intensifying the bilateral cooperation in areas of common interests.

On Palestine, she touched on the horrific situation of women and children in the Gaza Strip, which required international solidarity to end the massacres, indicating Qatar's leadership and people were supporting Palestine via contributing to the previous humanitarian truce and seeking means to end the violence against Palestinians. (end)

