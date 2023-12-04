(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, the world bid farewell to the legendary former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, Henry Kissinger, who peacefully passed away at the age of 100.



The news, delivered through a statement from his consultancy firm, left many reflecting on Kissinger's enduring influence on American politics. Despite his association with the Nixon administration, known for its adversarial stance against liberals during the Vietnam War, Kissinger's unique charm lay in his ability to transcend party lines. A captivating figure in high society, Kissinger was often seen socializing with both Hollywood's elite and Democratic politicians, earning him favor among the upper echelons of American power.



One of Kissinger's most captivating attributes, particularly for the elite, was his unwavering commitment to bipartisanship. However, the nature of this bipartisanship was not the conventional collaboration aimed at addressing diverse issues facing the nation. Instead, Kissinger envisioned a unique form of unity among conservative and liberal elites—a shared commitment to the one critical cause he believed paramount for sustaining the American empire: perpetual warfare.



Kissinger's legacy extends beyond traditional political alliances, and his influence on shaping bipartisan consensus around the idea of never-ending conflict is a testament to his strategic vision. This article delves into the multifaceted persona of Henry Kissinger, exploring his enduring friendships across party lines, his presence among influential circles in Hollywood and politics, and his remarkable ability to foster a unity that transcended political ideologies. By examining Kissinger's advocacy for perpetual war as the linchpin for maintaining American dominance, we gain insights into the intricate dynamics of power and influence that defined his legacy.



MENAFN04122023000045015687ID1107531289