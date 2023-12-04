Coach Rizik Tells Al Sadd To Seize 'Last Chance'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Al Sadd will host FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan in a crucial AFC Champions League clash today, eyeing a victory at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium that may pave their way to the Round of 16 stage.

The Wolves are in tricky situation as they desperately need three points against Nasaf, coupled with at least a draw between Jordan's Al Faisaly and UAE's Sharjah in Amman with both games kicking off simultaneously at 7pm (Doha time).

FC Nasaf are currently on top of Group B with 10 points followed by Sharjah, who have eight points to their credit. Al Sadd are placed third with seven points with both the Qatari and Uzbek sides having identical goal difference.

The group winners will confirm their spots in the last 16 alongside three runners-up with the best records in West Asia.

For Al Sadd coach Wesam Rizik, who termed the game as“last chance” for his side, the focus must be on grabbing a victory against Nasaf leaving the rest to luck.

“We will play for the hope of reaching the Round of 16,” said Rizik, who started his Al Sadd stint with a crucial victory over Sharjah last week.

“This is the last chance for us and we are looking forward to snatching the knockout stage berth.”

Nasaf emerged as 3-1 winners with Al Sadd only getting a consolation goal late in the match when the two sides met in the first leg in Qarshi.

“We are aware Nasaf are tough and they are currently leading the group. But we will go all out to collect three points and will hope that the other result goes in our favour. We will pay attention to small details which can make a difference,” said Rizik.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd captain Hassan Al Haydos said home fans will play important role in the must-win match as the 2011 edition champions look to avoid group stage exit for the third successive season.

“We are ready to face Nasaf and we will play the match with full force. The game will be challenging with three teams battling for knockout berth,” said the Qatari forward.

“Our fans will play a significant role as their support works as a fuel for us bringing the best out of Al Sadd,” he added.