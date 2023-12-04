7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Philippines, kills one

(MENAFN) Reports from local media indicated that a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern regions of the Philippines on Saturday night, resulting in the death of at least one person.



Tragically, a pregnant woman lost her life when her house collapsed due to the earthquake in Surigao del Sur and parts of the Davao region. Her husband and child sustained injuries in the incident.



The powerful quake, felt at 10 p.m., prompted approximately 10,000 individuals from five areas in Davao to evacuate to safer locations, especially those in coastal municipalities.



Although the earthquakes prompted tsunami warnings initially, these warnings were later lifted. In Mati, Davao Oriental, around 2,000 people sought refuge at the town capitol building.



On Sunday, authorities permitted the frightened residents to return to their homes. Preliminary assessments revealed that three bridges in Davao City, Tagum City, and a neighboring municipality had developed cracks.



Officials are actively assessing various buildings in areas affected by the quake to ensure the structural integrity of establishments, particularly school buildings.



This event follows last month's occurrence when a 6.7 magnitude quake struck the Philippines' Burias island, claiming the lives of at least nine individuals. The quake also caused buildings to shake and led to a section of a shopping mall's ceiling collapsing.

MENAFN04122023000045015839ID1107530162