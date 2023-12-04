Iran warns of 'Israeli war expansion' amid escalating war crimes against Palestine

(MENAFN) Iran has issued a warning about potential "Israeli war expansion" in the region if Israeli forces persist in committing alleged war crimes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.



On Saturday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian engaged in a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell, the foreign policy chief of the European Union, discussing the recent developments concerning Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, as stated by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.



“If the war crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and the West Bank are not stopped, the scope of the war in the region is likely to deepen and expand,” Abdollahian cautioned.



Abdollahian highlighted the necessity to "stop the military attacks launched by the Zionist regime against the residents of Gaza as soon as possible," the declaration mentioned, emphasizing “the importance of providing the necessary ways to send humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”



He stressed that his nation refuses "Israel's plans and practices to forcibly remove Palestinians from their lands," describing the Israeli "occupation and aggression" a prejudiced strategy that makes the issue worse.



Borrell emphasized the urgent need to ease tensions in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.



He highlighted the European Union's efforts aimed at ensuring Israel's adherence to international laws of war.

