(MENAFN) In a fleeting episode of cleanliness, San Francisco underwent a rapid transformation as city authorities sprang into action to prepare for the arrival of world leaders during a recent high-level summit. Streets were cleaned, and neglected neighborhoods in the city center received a beautification overhaul. However, the momentary splendor was short-lived in a city characterized by persistent stains and challenges related to urban cleanliness.



San Francisco, despite its picturesque surroundings with the sun shining and the sparkling waters of the Gulf, grapples with a pervasive issue of filth in its city center. The streets, once pristine, quickly succumbed to the familiar problem of human-generated waste. While some areas may present an illusion of acceptability, with fruit trees lining the roads and their bounty scattered underfoot, the majority of the city's stains originate from human activities.



Yearly, the San Francisco Department of Public Works contends with thousands of reports regarding human waste on the city's streets, a matter of deep concern for local residents. Notably, an unconventional guide titled the "Human Waste of San Francisco" map gained attention. Launched by the non-profit organization "Open the Book," this electronic map claims to illustrate the locations of every report sent to the Public Works Department between 2011 and 2019. A comprehensive view of the map reveals that virtually the entire city is marked by these points, with only a minute portion of the Pacific Beach and Presidio Park Hills area escaping coverage.



The paradox of San Francisco, oscillating between brief moments of cleanliness and the enduring challenge of urban filth, encapsulates the complex and ongoing struggle faced by the city to maintain its public spaces amidst various societal issues.

