Mauritania to initiate export of recently discovered natural gas in 2024

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Mauritania has officially declared its plans to initiate the export of its recently discovered natural gas by the middle of the upcoming year. The announcement was made by the Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Nani Ould Achrouqa, in a speech delivered during his participation in a symposium on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) held in Dubai. The virtual event was closely followed by Anadolu's correspondent.



Minister Ould Achrouqa revealed that Mauritania is set to produce its inaugural gas shipment for export from the expansive Ahmeem field, which is shared with Senegal. He emphasized the significance of this development, stating that the gas expected to be extracted from the "Ahmim Al-Kabir" and "Bir Allah" fields presents a substantial opportunity for Mauritania and is poised to have far-reaching economic implications for the country.



The reserves of the "Great Turtle Ahmeem Field," jointly owned with Senegal, boast an estimated volume of 25 trillion cubic feet. Mauritania's government asserts that the total gas reserves discovered within the nation surpass 100 trillion cubic meters, encompassing the reserves of the "Turtlefa" field, which is shared with neighboring Senegal. This newfound energy wealth is anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of Mauritania, marking a crucial milestone in the nation's energy sector.

