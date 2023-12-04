Israeli forces demolish house of Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam, claims building is "unauthorized construction"

(MENAFN) Sunday saw an incursion by Israeli forces into the Sawaneh area in occupied East Jerusalem. They claimed that Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the imam or prayer leader of Al-Aqsa Mosque, lived in a residential building that was a "unauthorized construction."



"A large force of Israeli police and intelligence raided the building, including the apartment where 85-year-old Sheikh Sabri resides in the Sawaneh neighborhood in East Jerusalem on Sunday morning," witnesses reported to a Turkish news outlet.



They also mentioned that “the forces attached the demolition order to the building's door, citing the reason as ‘unauthorized construction.’”



Eyewitnesses report that the building, constructed several years ago, accommodates over 100 Palestinians across its 18 residential apartments.



As of 0930 GMT, there has been no response from either Israeli authorities or Sheikh Sabri to the accounts provided by the eyewitnesses.



Sheikh Sabri, who is also the leader of the Higher Islamic Authority (Awqaf), has faced detention in the past and been banned from traveling and accessing Al-Aqsa Mosque due to allegations of "incitement against Israel."

