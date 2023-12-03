Vast Opportunities In Qatar's Thriving IT Sector For Pakistani Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: The Pakistan-Qatar IT conference unveiled vast opportunities in Qatar's burgeoning IT sector for Pakistani enterprises and featured Pakistan's expertise in the industry and IT solutions.

The conference was organised by the Pakistani Embassy in Qatar and Pakistan Business Council Qatar with support from the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC). It brought together IT industry professionals and decision-makers to foster collaborations and knowledge exchange between Pakistan and Qatar in the IT field, yesterday.

Delivering the keynote addresses, Minister for IT & Telecommunication of Pakistan, H E Dr Umar Saif, said“Pakistan boasts a robust IT infrastructure, a wealth of IT products and services, and a pool of skilled professionals that can undoubtedly cater to Qatar's growing IT needs. Forging a common, secure platform that enables professionals from both nations to share knowledge, expertise, and technological advancements can propel both nations' technological ecosystem to new heights.”

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the conference, the Minister said,“We brought with us top 30 IT companies to explore business opportunities in Qatar, to expand regionally and globally.

Qatar, despite its size presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan. Pakistan's IT industry has finally arrived at international stage at a scale that we have never seen before as there are 30,000 IT companies in Pakistan.“We graduate over 75,000 IT professionals every year from our universities. Pakistan is all set to become a digital corridor of connectivity.”

The Web Summit which is one the largest gathering of investors and startups is scheduled to take place in Qatar in just a few months.“We have companies in fintech and cyber security which are focused on areas that have strategic importance for Qatar,” Dr Saif added.

The Minister further noted that Qatar has taken a big leap in establishing data centers, bringing Microsoft Azure Cloud here and Pakistan has a lot of capability in cloud management, data center operations, and cloud applications.

Qatar Financial Chief Executive Officer, Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida said, "The QFC is dedicated to cultivating an environment that encourages robust knowledge exchange, propels IT development and embraces the seamless adoption of digital innovations. Being a part of this event aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing technological landscapes, and we are honoured to contribute to its success."

Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhemmed Aejaz commended the success of the event, saying,“This event marks a significant milestone in the deep-rooted relationship between the two brotherly countries. Cooperation in IT sector will open a new, highly potential dimension for fostering a secure technological ecosystem and enhancing mutual trade and economic ties. Such cooperation creates a conducive environment for businesses that are a key to achieving long term economic growth and prosperity in both countries.”

“Pakistan's IT sector is a testament to our potential. With an astounding growth of 178 percent over the last five years our trajectory has been nothing short of extraordinary. Surpassing $2 marks in 2023 our exports have outshined traditional industries, marking a new era of digital ascendancy.”

Qatar's emergence as a regional hub for innovation, especially in the run up to and after the FIFA World Cup 2022 is equally inspiring. With substantial investments in its IT infrastructure, the digital economy and smart city solutions Qatar is paving the way for the future. The nation's IT sector is poised to reach $4 by 2025 growing a CAGR of 12.8% and reflecting its commitment to becoming a beacon of technological advancement, especially in this region, he noted.

Fawad Rana, President of the Pakistan Business Council in Qatar (PBC-Q), commented "Qatar's commitment to building a knowledge-based economy aligns seamlessly with the core objectives of PBC-Q. Standing as a key link between Pakistan and Qatar, our focus is on channelling technological the expertise and outstanding talent from Pakistan to playing a substantial role in realising the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

During the event, industry leaders such as Systems Limited, NETSOL Technologies, United Sol, and Shields shared impactful presentations, illuminating their innovative contributions to the ever-evolving IT landscape.