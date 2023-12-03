Ukraine's Air Force Warns Of Enemy Combat Drones Approaching From Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Air Force has warned of unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) launched by Russian invaders from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Warning! The launch of enemy UCAVs from Crimea has been detected,” the report states.

The Ukrainian military urged civilians to follow further reports and pay attention to air raid alarms.

A reminder that, on the night of December 3, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units intercepted 10 out of 12 enemy suicide drones.