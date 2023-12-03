Prime Minister Chairs GCC's 158Th Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the 158th Preparatory Ministerial Council meeting of the 44th session of Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held on Sunday in Doha, in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the GCC countries and HE Secretary-General of the GCC.

In his opening speech, His Excellency stressed that this Preparatory Ministerial Council included many joint cooperation files between the GCC countries, which the council seeks to accomplish and have the honor to submit to the 44th session of the Supreme Council to strengthen the path of the GCC in line with the directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the GCC countries, to achieve the interests and aspirations of the Gulf peoples and countries and enhance security and stability for the region and the world.

The Prime Minister pointed out the meeting convenes while the Council witnessed over the past few days with great sorrow the barbaric aggression and heinous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian brethren in the Gaza Strip through targeting civilians and infrastructure, cutting vital and basic services, and cornering the besieged Palestinian people between either to face a genocide and ethnic cleansing or forced displacement, all of which are war crimes and crimes against humanity.

His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and its calling for an immediate, comprehensive, and impartial international investigation into those crimes, especially the attacks that targeted civilian, relief, and humanitarian facilities and to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable and do not escape punishment.

PM said that the State of Qatar spared no effort in the mediation process to stop that retaliation war, noting that the joint mediation efforts with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America between Israel and Hamas movement were successful and led to a humanitarian pause agreement in the Gaza Strip and exchanging women and children hostages between both sides. His Excellency added that the humanitarian pause allowed the entry of the largest number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, pointing out that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts with all acting countries to resume the pause until reaching a permanent ceasefire.

His Excellency lauded the extensive tours and meetings undertaken by the foreign ministers of a number of sisterly Arab and Islamic countries - members of the ministerial committee assigned by the Riyadh summit - and their heading to the Security Council to demand that it assume its responsibilities towards stopping the war on Gaza and forcing Israel to return to credible negotiations to achieve a just solution to the Palestinian issue by the resolutions of legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative through the two-state solution, which is the solution accepted by the Palestinians and Arabs and agreed upon by the international community, which requires ending the occupation and establishing the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the GCC Council is characterized by strategic importance and a distinguished position at the regional and international levels, adding that all members are keen to strengthen this position by promoting cooperation, coordination, and partnership to exemplary levels, especially during an era full of common challenges and opportunities.

His Excellency said that the GCC countries spare no effort in tackling the regional and global challenges. For instance, the State of Qatar is hosting the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, which comes within the framework of contributing to the efforts aimed at achieving a balanced environmental world and constitutes a qualitative addition to various initiatives adopted by the State of Qatar to achieve a balance between its development needs and the protection of its natural resources to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030, which includes developing a comprehensive environmental vision as one of its pillars.

He congratulated the United Arab Emirates for the successful opening of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is seen as a significant contribution to addressing this serious global challenge.

PM stressed the State of Qatar's support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's aspiration to host the FIFA World Cup 2034. His Excellency added that the State of Qatar is certain that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host a distinguished FIFA World Cup edition, adding that Qatar is ready to provide support for the Kingdom's endeavor.

His Excellency said that Qatar congratulates the brethren in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well for winning the host of Expo 2030, adding that Qatar is confident that the Saudi version would be distinguished and constitute a remarkable and lasting addition to the history of this global event.

