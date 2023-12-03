Shell Egypt Appoints Dalia El Gabry As New Vice President, Country Chair

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Shell plc has announced the appointment of Dalia El Gabry as the new Vice President and Country Chair for Shell Egypt N.V. (Shell Egypt), effective from 1 December 2023. El Gabry will succeed Khaled Kacem, who has been leading the Shell business in Egypt for more than four years.

El Gabry has a rich and diverse experience of 28 years at Shell, spanning various businesses and functions. She has also worked in several international locations with Shell, including Norway, Morocco, The Netherlands, South Africa, and Qatar. Before her current role, she was the Commercial General Manager for Shell Egypt, where she played a key role in designing Shell Egypt's growth strategy, driving integration across businesses, and enhancing stakeholder management. She also led commercial negotiations of several business development opportunities and built strong trust with partners and stakeholders. El Gabry is also a passionate advocate of diversity, equity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

El Gabry said:“I am delighted and honored to take on the role of Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt at this exciting and critical time, as we accelerate our business activities to achieve our growth aspirations. I am deeply committed to supporting Egypt's vision and ongoing initiatives to unlock the full potential of the energy sector as a driver for national growth and sustainable development. I would also like to express my gratitude to Khaled Kacem for his leadership, dedication, enthusiasm, and care for people.”