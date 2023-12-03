Egypt Has Great Opportunity To Become Global Leader In Green Hydrogen Production: Beneshty Solar

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

BeNeshty Solar, a company specializing in solar energy solutions, has announced that Egypt has a great competitive edge in producing green hydrogen, a clean and renewable source of energy. According to Romany Hakeem, the chairperson of BeNeshty Solar, Egypt could become the second largest producer of green hydrogen in the world, with a share of 5 to 8% of the global production.

Hakeem stressed the importance of green hydrogen as an alternative to many types of energy sources, especially in reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment. He also called for the urgent approval of many legislations and laws to support the new and renewable energy sector in Egypt.

He said that Egypt aims to expand the use of clean energy more effectively and that some of the clean energy stations have zero or minimal electricity consumption. He added that the company allocates about 25% of its budget annually to digital transformation, which plays a vital role in the new and renewable energy industry in Egypt.

Hakeem explained that digital transformation helps to reduce production costs by 30%, which enhances investment returns, especially in the clean energy industry. He also said that maintaining solar power stations is not expensive, and mainly depends on cleaning solar panels regularly and monitoring the electricity production from the station.

He expressed his optimism that Egypt will witness a huge qualitative shift in the use of solar energy soon, as Egypt is one of the countries that works diligently to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and rely on clean sources of energy. He concluded that this would contribute to preserving the environment and reducing the import bill.