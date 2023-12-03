QBA Hosts Private Meeting With Cuban President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) has hosted a private meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Diaz-Canel was joined by Cuban ministers representing the following sectors: tourism, energy, education, health, investment, and foreign affairs.

The president was received by QBA chairman HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani and board members Sherida Saad al-Kaabi and Saud al-Mana, as well as QBA members Nasser Suleiman al-Haider, Ashraf Abu Issa, Ibrahim al-Jaidah, Sheikh Turki bin Faisal al-Thani, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Yousef Ibrahim al-Mahmoud, and Dr Mohamed Altaf, in addition to Al Meera Group CEO Yousef Ali Obaidan and QBA deputy general manager Sarah Abdullah.

The meeting was also attended by a delegation from the Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) headed by QBWA vice-chairwoman Aisha Alfardan and board members Awatef al-Dafaa and Huda Hobbi, including QBWA members Dr Ghada Darwish, Rooda al-Qebaisi, Jameela al-Yousuf, Athba al-Bassam, Zohour Omar Alfardan, Haya Muftah, Reem al-Daghma, and Halima al-Azkawi, as well as QBWA executive director Jiskala Khalayli.

Díaz-Canel said Qatar and Cuba share the principles and goals of international relations and that both countries have signed several agreements for joint investments and double taxation, which is seen to increase bilateral investments.

He said there is also potential in other partnerships, such as the tourism, education, and health sectors, as well as pharmaceutical industries, among others.

Sheikh Faisal said the health sector is among the most cooperative sectors between the two countries, citing the Cuban Hospital in Qatar as“an example to be followed.” The potential for development“is still extensive,” he said, adding that the authorities in both countries are working to strengthen and expand medical co-operation.

There are also new fields for potential co-operation increase, such as biotechnology, medicines, tourism, trade, culture, sports, and education, said Sheikh Faisal, who called on Qatari businessmen to cooperate with their Cuban counterparts through bilateral FDI exchange.

Similarly, Alfardan said the Qatari and Cuban private sectors are looking forward to expanding cooperation and establishing joint projects to elevate commercial cooperation to higher levels.

She also called on Cuban companies to invest in Qatar and maximise the opportunities available in all sectors. QBWA is keen on encouraging Qatari businesswomen and female investors to explore the opportunities Cuba is offering, in light of the country's economic diversification strategy.

