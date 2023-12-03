Pazarlama Turkey Brought Together The Business World At The E-Commerce Summit At Çırağan Palace On November 28

Pazarlama Türkiye, as a platform focusing on business strategies and global trends, brought together technology ventures, digitising B2B and B2C companies and prominent figures from the media and press at the E-commerce Summit held at Çırağan Palace on November 28. This year's event took place under the theme"Digital Transformation, Customer Experience, and Loyalty." Pazarlama Türkiye conducted a public vote throughout the summit, with over 400,000 votes cast, and awarded prizes in 26 categories.

Ender Satıcı, the Founder of Pazarlama Türkiye, who believes that the E-Commerce Summit will inspire e-commerce professionals and provide new perspectives, stated, "We are in an era where waving the white flag in the inter-brand war, surrendering the seat to the consumer, taking action according to consumer demands, listening more than telling, and making the consumer feel special and valuable are winning strategies. Every step leading to the purchasing action in the commerce cycle involves touching the consumer. Anything touching emotions, ideas, memories, culture, and values is quickly traced in the digital realm. As technology touches products and services, brands also seek ways to touch consumers. While focusing on metrics such as follower count, engagement, conversion, and profit margin, brands also consider the impressions they leave on consumers. We discussed all these topics at the E-Commerce Summit. Looking forward to meeting again at the next E-Commerce Summit."

Damat Tween, Yandex ads, Bilet Dükkanı and Deepdeets were among the brands that supported the E-Commerce Summit. The health sponsor was Memorial.