-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pazarlama Turkey Brought Together The Business World At The E-Commerce Summit At Çırağan Palace On November 28


12/3/2023 10:24:48 AM

(MENAFN- B2Press) The rapid growth of the e-commerce market and the shift of consumer behaviours to online marketplaces increasingly emphasise the importance of technological investments in this sector. Creating an excellent customer experience in the world of e-commerce and designing both agile and flexible operational processes are essential steps in the inevitable path of digital transformation. In this context, events organised play a critical role in determining the future trends of the market.

Pazarlama Türkiye, as a platform focusing on business strategies and global trends, brought together technology ventures, digitising B2B and B2C companies and prominent figures from the media and press at the E-commerce Summit held at Çırağan Palace on November 28. This year's event took place under the theme"Digital Transformation, Customer Experience, and Loyalty." Pazarlama Türkiye conducted a public vote throughout the summit, with over 400,000 votes cast, and awarded prizes in 26 categories.

E-Commerce Awards were distributed in 26 categories

Ender Satıcı, the Founder of Pazarlama Türkiye, who believes that the E-Commerce Summit will inspire e-commerce professionals and provide new perspectives, stated, "We are in an era where waving the white flag in the inter-brand war, surrendering the seat to the consumer, taking action according to consumer demands, listening more than telling, and making the consumer feel special and valuable are winning strategies. Every step leading to the purchasing action in the commerce cycle involves touching the consumer. Anything touching emotions, ideas, memories, culture, and values is quickly traced in the digital realm. As technology touches products and services, brands also seek ways to touch consumers. While focusing on metrics such as follower count, engagement, conversion, and profit margin, brands also consider the impressions they leave on consumers. We discussed all these topics at the E-Commerce Summit. Looking forward to meeting again at the next E-Commerce Summit."

Damat Tween, Yandex ads, Bilet Dükkanı and Deepdeets were among the brands that supported the E-Commerce Summit. The health sponsor was Memorial.

Winning Brands in E-Commerce Awards

E-Commerce Service Provider of the Year

İkas

Technology Marketplace of the Year

Vodafone Her Şey Yanımda

Holiday Website of the Year

Tatilbudur

Appliance Brand of the Year

Arçelik

DIY Market & Home Decoration Webite of the Year

Koçtaş

Real Estate Website of the Year

Hepsiemlak

Home Textile Brand of the Year

English Home

Women's Clothing Website of the Year

Boyner

Office/Stationery Webite of the Year

Avansas

Automobile Sales Website of the Year

Arabam

Personal Care Brand of the Year

Watsons

Children's Clothing Website of the Year

ebebek

Online Travel Website of the Year

Bilet Dükkanı

Rising Fintech Brand of the Year

Vepara

Online Marketplace of the Year

Hepsiburada

Food Ordering Application of the Year

Yemeksepeti

Hotel Brand of the Year

Çırağan Palace Kempinski

Men's Clothing Brand of the Year

D'S Damat

Innovative E-Commerce Brand of the Year

Trendyol

Car Rental Brand of the Year

Avis

Cargo Company of the Year

Aras Kargo

Fintech Company of the Year

iyzico

Ticketing Website of the Year

Biletix

Food/Market Application of the Year

Getir

Second Hand Product Website of the Year

Dolap

Small Home Appliances Brand of the Year

Philips

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022

MENAFN03122023007075015205ID1107527934

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search