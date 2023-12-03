Pazarlama Turkey Brought Together The Business World At The E-Commerce Summit At Çırağan Palace On November 28

(MENAFN- B2Press) The rapid growth of the e-commerce market and the shift of consumer behaviours to online marketplaces increasingly emphasise the importance of technological investments in this sector. Creating an excellent customer experience in the world of e-commerce and designing both agile and flexible operational processes are essential steps in the inevitable path of digital transformation. In this context, events organised play a critical role in determining the future trends of the market.
Pazarlama Türkiye, as a platform focusing on business strategies and global trends, brought together technology ventures, digitising B2B and B2C companies and prominent figures from the media and press at the E-commerce Summit held at Çırağan Palace on November 28. This year's event took place under the theme"Digital Transformation, Customer Experience, and Loyalty." Pazarlama Türkiye conducted a public vote throughout the summit, with over 400,000 votes cast, and awarded prizes in 26 categories. E-Commerce Awards were distributed in 26 categories
Ender Satıcı, the Founder of Pazarlama Türkiye, who believes that the E-Commerce Summit will inspire e-commerce professionals and provide new perspectives, stated, "We are in an era where waving the white flag in the inter-brand war, surrendering the seat to the consumer, taking action according to consumer demands, listening more than telling, and making the consumer feel special and valuable are winning strategies. Every step leading to the purchasing action in the commerce cycle involves touching the consumer. Anything touching emotions, ideas, memories, culture, and values is quickly traced in the digital realm. As technology touches products and services, brands also seek ways to touch consumers. While focusing on metrics such as follower count, engagement, conversion, and profit margin, brands also consider the impressions they leave on consumers. We discussed all these topics at the E-Commerce Summit. Looking forward to meeting again at the next E-Commerce Summit."
Damat Tween, Yandex ads, Bilet Dükkanı and Deepdeets were among the brands that supported the E-Commerce Summit. The health sponsor was Memorial. Winning Brands in E-Commerce Awards
|
E-Commerce Service Provider of the Year
|
İkas
|
Technology Marketplace of the Year
|
Vodafone Her Şey Yanımda
|
Holiday Website of the Year
|
Tatilbudur
|
Appliance Brand of the Year
|
Arçelik
|
DIY Market & Home Decoration Webite of the Year
|
Koçtaş
|
Real Estate Website of the Year
|
Hepsiemlak
|
Home Textile Brand of the Year
|
English Home
|
Women's Clothing Website of the Year
|
Boyner
|
Office/Stationery Webite of the Year
|
Avansas
|
Automobile Sales Website of the Year
|
Arabam
|
Personal Care Brand of the Year
|
Watsons
|
Children's Clothing Website of the Year
|
ebebek
|
Online Travel Website of the Year
|
Bilet Dükkanı
|
Rising Fintech Brand of the Year
|
Vepara
|
Online Marketplace of the Year
|
Hepsiburada
|
Food Ordering Application of the Year
|
Yemeksepeti
|
Hotel Brand of the Year
|
Çırağan Palace Kempinski
|
Men's Clothing Brand of the Year
|
D'S Damat
|
Innovative E-Commerce Brand of the Year
|
Trendyol
|
Car Rental Brand of the Year
|
Avis
|
Cargo Company of the Year
|
Aras Kargo
|
Fintech Company of the Year
|
iyzico
|
Ticketing Website of the Year
|
Biletix
|
Food/Market Application of the Year
|
Getir
|
Second Hand Product Website of the Year
|
Dolap
|
Small Home Appliances Brand of the Year
|
Philips
Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022
MENAFN03122023007075015205ID1107527934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.