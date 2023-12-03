GLOBAL LEADERS UNITE AT THE UAE PAVILION AT COP28 TO DISCUSS POWERFUL PARTNERSHIPS FOR SUSTAINABLE FOOD SYSTEMS

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



The UAE Pavilion at COP28 hosts the Gates Foundation, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and COP28 at a high-level dialogue on Recognizing the Power of Partnership Platforms.

Pledges of over $200m discussed regarding food systems transformation, agriculture innovation and climate action. Discussion elevated platforms central to global efforts to transform food systems, in line with the implementation of the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action and the broader COP28 Food Systems and Agriculture Agenda.

Dubai, UAE: The UAE Pavilion at COP28 hosted a thought-provoking convening on“Recognizing the Power of Partnership Platforms to Deliver COP28's Food Systems and Agriculture Agenda” with HE Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilions at COP28, Bill Gates and several global leaders and noteable stakeholders. The three-part lightning panel session emphasized the significance of strategic collaborations, aligning with the implementation of the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action, as well as the broader COP28 Food Systems and Agriculture Agenda.

Moderated by Kristofer Hamel, Head of the COP28 Food Systems Team, the dialogue showcased three pivotal partnership platforms of Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), AIM for Climate and Food Systems Technical Cooperation Collaborative, with each playing a crucial role in advancing the sustainable goals of COP28.