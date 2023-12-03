Heavy snowfall paralyzes German town

(MENAFN) Munich, the Bavarian state capital, found itself in the throes of a winter storm on Saturday, grappling with extreme snowfall and sub-zero temperatures that brought life to a standstill. The intense snowfall, the most severe in the recent icy spell across Germany, deposited over 16 inches (40CM) of snow in the Munich metropolitan area, home to approximately 6 million residents. The resulting hazardous conditions wreaked havoc, leading to widespread travel disruptions, road accidents, and even the cancellation of a Bundesliga football match.



The winter storm's impact on Munich was particularly pronounced, with the city's air and rail travel severely paralyzed. Munich airport, a major transportation hub, witnessed the cancellation of at least 760 flights, leaving travelers stranded and air traffic grounded. Initially suspending operations until Saturday afternoon, the airport later confirmed closure until 6 AM on Sunday. Among the affected flights were those destined for Dubai, where the COP28 climate change summit is currently underway.



Ground transportation in Munich faced significant challenges as buses, trams, and numerous rail services were suspended due to poor weather conditions, according to Munich's public transport company. Germany's national railway service, Deutsche Bahn, also issued warnings of severe disruptions in rail travel, anticipated to persist until Monday. The wintry weather, with temperatures plummeting well below freezing, extended its impact to parts of Austria, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic, compounding travel woes across the region.



Munich's main train station became a focal point for stranded travelers, with numerous individuals reportedly enduring lengthy delays. Passengers expressed frustration, with one stating, "I've been sitting here in this place since one o'clock in the morning. We just want to know if there's still a chance of getting out of here." The article explores the cascading effects of the winter storm on the city's infrastructure, the challenges faced by travelers, and the broader implications for transportation systems across the affected regions.



