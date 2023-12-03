Prolonged Lumbar Disc Disease Can Cause Paralysis: Physicians

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Some physicians have said that lumbar disc disease is quite serious issue and its continuation could cause permanent paralysis of the patient adding that doing daily exercises was effective for its prevention.

The discs are a structure between the lumbar vertebrae and if the lumbar disc is out of its original place, there will be a lot of pressure on the adjacent nerve, which is accompanied by pain and shortness of breath .

The spine consists of 33 vertebrae, between which there are spongy discs, and it plays an important role in the function of the spine.

Dr. Mohammad Qahir Sina, a neurosurgery specialist at Shaikh Zahid Hospital, said

“Lumbar disc is a soft thing between two hard structures, we generally call it Gotka, the lumbar disc is actually the body's Gotka, which is located between two vertebrae .”

The sensory system of a patient suffer when a lumbar disc is disturbed, burning and heating occurs in the legs, or the legs become very cold and even unconscious.

According to Dr. Sina, the main source behind lumbar disc problem could be doing hard and heavy work and advised people that in addition refraining from hard work and lifting heavy weights, people should regularly exercise thus it could be effective in preventing this disease.

He said:“To lift very heavy weights, we have to use cranes, unfortunately, in our country, humans are still used to lift very heavy weights, while in other developed countries, and machines are used.”

Dr. Syed Rahman Hakimi, head of the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital Academic and Learning Department, said:“There are many reasons behind the lumber disc problem, in books over 40 reasons had been mentioned.”

He also termed lifting heavy weight as the main reason behind the lumber disc issue and said:“This disease can be prevented and treated, and the possibility of treating it inside the country is available.”

Patients are happy with the hospitals services.

Mohammad Atiq, the resident of Kabul, said:“For 20 years, I have been working in stone-carrying vehicles, I have always done expensive work, once I noticed that my back hurts and my legs are numb.”

He conducted his back operation 15 days earlier in Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital, said he was now doing well and he is happy.

Abdul Basir, from northern Takhar province is a farmer, three years back he conceded a back problem and his legs stopped functioning.

He said from the past one week came to Kabul for treatment and now he is hospitalized in the Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital.

Both patients were happy with the facilities and services of the Hospital.

