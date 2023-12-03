Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 Winners LIVE: Who Won It For Congress, BJP, BSP? Full List Of Winning Candidates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 took place on November 25 to elect 199 of the 200 candidates. Gurmeet Singh Kooner, the Congress leader from Rajasthan and MLA of Karanpur, passed away a week before the scheduled polls in the state. The election for the constituency has been postponed. Out of 200 seats, a majority requires 101 seats Election Result 2023 LIVE UpdatesExit polls for Rajasthan's 2023 Assembly suggested a close contest. Some predicted the BJP might replace Congress, continuing the state's trend of alternating power. Yet, a combined analysis hinted at a possible hung assembly, with neither party achieving a clear majority. The BJP and Congress were neck-and-neck, with the BJP possibly securing 91-92 seats and the Congress 93-94 exit polls present varied outcomes. ABP-CVoter forecast 94-114 seats for BJP and 71-91 for Congress. Jan Ki Baat predicted a BJP win with 100-122 seats. Axis My India and Chankaya indicated a close BJP-Congress race. Times Now-ETG alone foresaw a Congress majority with 108-128 seats per the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 113 seats and Congress in 70 Assembly Election Result 2023: Who's leading/trailing?

MENAFN03122023007365015876ID1107527010