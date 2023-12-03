LIVE UPDATES: Israel Bombards Gaza As Qatar Continues Mediation Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a phone call with US Vice President HE Kamala Harris and a talks session with French President HE Emmanuel Macro who was in Doha on Saturday asserted that the country is continuing its mediation efforts. He stressed that efforts are ongoing with all partners to ensure that calm returns in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile Israel has resumed its aggression against the Gaza Strip and launched over 400 military strikes since the end of the seven-day humanitarian pause on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[9am Doha Time] Gaza hospital conditions 'unimaginable', WHO chief says

Conditions at the al-Nassar hospital in southern Gaza are“beyond inadequate”, the WHO chief said after a visit to the medical facility in the besieged enclave.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday that the facility was crowded with 1,000 patients – over three times its capacity – with patients filling“every corner”.

“Patients were receiving care on the floor, screaming in pain,” Ghebreyesus said.“These conditions are beyond inadequate – unimaginable for the provision of health care. I cannot find words strong enough to express our concern over what we're witnessing.”

[8:30am Doha Time] No electricity in Gaza for 52 days: UN

The United Nations in its data from the Gaza Electricity Distribution Company shared that the Gaza Strip has no electricity since October 11.

"The ongoing power shortage has severely affected the availability of essential services, particularly health, water and sanitation services, and undermined Gaza's fragile economy, particularly the manufacturing and agriculture sectors," the report stated adding that even before its electricity was cut off, Gaza only averaged 13.3 hours of electricity per day from January to September 2023.

