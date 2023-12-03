Nvidia's Automotive Chip Sales Still Riding High In China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Nvidia's AI processor business in China has been all but shuttered by the US Commerce Department, but its DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC) for electric autonomous vehicles is still going strong.



More than a dozen corporate customers in China contribute to Nvidia's automotive revenues, which are now running at a rate of over US$1 billion per year.



Several of Nvidia's Chinese customers showcased their new electric vehicles (EVs) at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition held from November 17-26, including Denza, Human Horizons, Ji Yue, NIO, XPeng, Zeekr and BYD.



The Nvidia DRIVE Orin SoC is a central computer for intelligent vehicles that is capable of 254 trillion operations per second. Scalable from Level 2 advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) to Level 5 fully autonomous vehicles, DRIVE Orin enables instantaneous and redundant processing of data from exterior and interior cameras, radar, lidar and ultrasonic sensors.

Denza displayed its electric N7 SUV, which is positioned between Tesla's Model X and Model Y. DRIVE Orin controls Denza's proprietary Commuter Smart Driving system, which enables high-speed navigation, speed-limit and lane-keeping control, automatic emergency braking, front cross-traffic alert and parking assistance. Denza is a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz.

Human Horizons Technology presented its HiPhi Y SUV, which features road analysis, night vision and touch-free power doors. Headquartered in Shanghai, Human Horizons produces EVs and develops autonomous driving technology.



It has an R&D center in Tokyo and operations centers in Munich and Oslo. Its senior executives have worked for European, American, Japanese and other Chinese auto companies.