Israel plotting international assassination crusade

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, officials have disclosed that Israeli intelligence agencies are gearing up for a global assassination campaign targeting Hamas leaders residing in Lebanon, Turkey, and Qatar once the ongoing conflict in Gaza concludes. Reports suggest that the operation was initially slated over a month ago but was postponed to facilitate negotiations for the release of approximately 240 hostages held by Hamas.



The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous officials, reported that Israeli intelligence services commenced devising plans for the assassination campaign in the aftermath of Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. While some advocated for an immediate implementation of the operation, a decision was made to wait and prioritize hostage negotiations.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has purportedly authorized the killings, and officials assert that the campaign's initiation is not a matter of "if" but "when." The Israeli government, unusually explicit in its intentions, had previously signaled its intent to target Hamas operatives beyond the confines of Gaza. Last month, Netanyahu publicly announced that he had directed the Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence and covert operations agency, to take action against Hamas leaders wherever they are.



The Mossad, answering directly to the prime minister's office, holds a reputation for orchestrating covert operations, including assassinations on foreign soil. This forthcoming campaign, should it proceed, raises concerns about potential diplomatic repercussions, given the historical context of such actions leading to significant international tensions.



As the global community watches developments closely, questions surrounding the legality and ethical considerations of targeted assassinations beyond Israel's borders come to the forefront. The explicit acknowledgment of such plans by the Israeli government adds a layer of complexity to an already volatile situation, prompting scrutiny and calls for international intervention to prevent a further escalation of hostilities.





